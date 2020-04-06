135 warm wishes mark Winifred’s 105th birthday

THERE were many happy returns of the day to celebrate Winifred Keel’s 105th birthday at the Oakcroft House Bupa Care Home – especially thanks to the efforts of kind-hearted News & Mail readers.

The West Byfleet home had put out a plea to help Winifred receive 105 cards to mark her milestone, and the response from readers saw the celebratory total surpass that to reach 135 special birthday messages.

Winifred with her 135 cards, plus a thank you message from her which says: “I am overwhelmed at the generosity of everyone. Much love, stay safe in these difficult times.”

Staff at the home collected and presented her with the cards, which she opened over the course of a few days. An official celebration was held where Winifred and guests, including her son, Bill enjoyed tea and cake while exchanging stories.

Winifred said she was grateful for her husband and two children, describing the marriage and births as the most memorable moments of her life.

When asked the secret to a long, happy life, she advised: “Do what you love doing and stay away from faddy diets.”

“We had a brilliant time celebrating Winifred’s birthday,” said Oggie Gelacio, who manages the home. “We always like to make an effort for residents’ birthdays, particularly with them being such huge milestones.”

