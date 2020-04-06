Wilko puts 1000 Easter eggs up for grabs to children’s charities

The Woking branch of Wilko has 1,000 Smarties Easter eggs it would like to donate to a charity or an organisation which cares for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

Anyone who would like to have a share of this chocolate bonanza should contact the store manager, Mark Groves, on 07900 198136 as soon as possible.

The hardware and household goods store in the Peacocks Centre is staying open during the coronavirus crisis to provide essential supplies. Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, Sunday 11am to 5pm.