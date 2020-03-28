Woking MP expresses disappointment at M25 inaction

WOKING MP Jonathan Lord has expressed his disappointment that there has been no immediate resolution agreed to resurfacing the M25 between junctions 10 and 11.

Speaking at a Westminster Debate last week, Mr Lord said: “It is hugely disappointing to me that the Government and Highways England seem to have set their face against an acceptable resolution to this matter within the next year or so.

Jonathan Lord joins with petitioners at Downing Street, from left, Ben Spencer MP, Fiona Syrett, James Snelgrove, Amanda Boote, Krista Rooney and Letitia Mackie

“I do hope that the arguments contained in the petition and put forward in this debate can lead to the urgent work that I believe is required.

“After all, we have been waiting since the millennium for an initial Government promise on this matter to be fulfilled, and the long-suffering residents of the areas most affected have had to put up with this noise since the opening of the M25 in 1986.”

The debate was in response to the recent petition delivered to Number 10 Downing Street by Cllr Amanda Boote and the M25 Resurfacing Action Group. The petition contained over 3,000 signatures from both drivers and residents affected by the noise pollution.

