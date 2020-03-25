Citizens Advice Woking announces emergency changes to services

Citizens Advice Woking has announced that face-to-face advice services in Woking have been suspended for the foreseeable future from 23rd March 2020.

There are a number of ways people can continue to get advice during this time.

General advice will be given via our Adviceline which people can reach by calling 03444 111 444. This is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.



People can chat online to an advisor by visiting our website at citizensadvice.org.uk/contact-us.

People looking for advice on consumer issues (e.g. issues related to products or services you’ve purchased) can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or chat online to an advisor on our website.

Anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit should call the Universal Credit Help to Claim line on 0800 1448444.

Waiting times for these services may be slightly longer than usual as we adapt to our new patterns of working.

Lorraine Buchanan, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Woking said: “Citizens Advice is here to give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward in these difficult times. You can find frequently updated advice on a range of issues related to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak at citizensadvice.org.uk/coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, we have taken the decision to suspend face-to-face services the foreseeable future to support the government’s latest guidelines.

“We’ll continue to offer advice over the telephone on our Adviceline. People looking for advice can also chat to an advisor online at the Citizens Advice website.

“We are looking into other ways in which we can help people to get the advice that they need during this period.”

