Town centre road closures postponed

PLANS to close Victoria Way this weekend, to enable the safe dismantling and removal of one of the cranes from the development site, have been postponed.

Closures were due to be in place from 8pm tonight, but a Woking Borough Council spokesman said it was likely it would now happen next weekend, from the evening of Friday 27 March to Monday 30 March.

Road closures to allow the safe dismantling of cranes in Woking town centre but are likely to be postponed

It will mean both the north and south-bound carriageways of Victoria Way will be closed to all traffic between the junctions with Goldsworth Road and Lockfield Drive.

North-bound traffic will be diverted along Goldsworth Road and Church Street West before rejoining Victoria Way via Forge End.

South-bound traffic will be diverted along Lockfield Drive, Parley Drive, Triggs Lane and Wych Hill before re-joining the A320 at Turnoak roundabout.

Clear diversion route signage will be in place for the duration of the works.

Residents are advised to check with local bus operators to find out if there are any alterations to bus services during the works by visiting www.surreycc.gov.uk/busoperators