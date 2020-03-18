Community rallies to help neighbours as coronavirus grips

AS peoples’ daily lives are turned upside down by the coronavirus outbreak, the local community is finding ways to rally together.

Residents and businesses are gearing up to help fellow neighbours as more people go into self-isolation or practice social distancing, following the government’s recommendations to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Chennai Dosa Artisanz owner Kannan Rathinavel (left) and members of the restaurant’s team receiving Best dining Experience from Cllr Kevin Davis (second right) at the Best Bar None awards in January

Horsell Prepared, part of Horsell Residents’ Association, has put out a hotline number – 01483-380025 – as well as listing advice, stating that its volunteers will do their best to support anyone who needs to self-isolate, which could include delivering food, supplies or prescriptions.

Award-winning eatery Chennai Dosa Artisanz will be introducing budget lunch thaalis (plates) of vegetarian meals in the restaurant during the weekdays, a free delivery lunch box for the elderly above 60s who are in self-isolation and a grocery delivery service.

“People can call us on 01483-821722 if they require the lunch box or wish to place the grocery order. The cut-off for placing grocery orders is Tuesday and we will aim to deliver within two to three days,” Kannan Rathinavel, director of Woking’s Chennai Dosa Artisanz told the News & Mail.

Knaphill resident Sonal Sher has set up a Facebook group named Knaphill St John’s Brookwood Volunteers Group (Covid-19 Help) particularly to help the old and the vulnerable. “Those who need help but do not have a presence on social media can also email us at wokingvolunteers@gmail.com. I am also in the process of setting up a dedicated hotline number so people could simply call us for help,” Sonal said.

