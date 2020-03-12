Go behind the scenes of Woking’s building project at Victoria Square

THE Victoria Square development in Woking will be open to the public next week, as part of an initiative to attract young people into a career in construction.

The Sir Robert McAlpine site features in the industry’s Open Doors project, which offers people the opportunity to go behind the scenes on building sites to discover how their community is being shaped.

TOWERING AMBITION – The Victoria Square construction site, which will be open to the public next week

Victoria Square – featuring three tower blocks, a Marks & Spencer store, a medical centre and a multi-storey car park – will open to visitors from Tuesday to Thursday for one-hour sessions from 10am to 3pm.

Sir Robert McAlpine project director Simon Frawley said: “We are delighted to be involved in Open Doors once again at Victoria Square. It’s a great platform for us to showcase the hard work that goes into building these famous landmarks.

“Sir Robert McAlpine is a proud supporter of the #WeAreWoking environmental campaign and committed to working for a better future for the people and wider Woking community.

“We are also hopeful that the visits will inspire young people and career-changers to explore an exciting career in construction.”

Bookings for visits can be made at www.opendoors.construction

