Action group presents M25 petition to Downing Street

WOKING MP Jonathan Lord joined residents in presenting a petition to 10 Downing Street lobbying the Government to resurface the M25 between junctions 10 and 11.

The M25 Resurfacing Action Group, established in Byfleet and spearheaded by borough and county councillor Amanda Boote, collected 1,353 offline residents’ signatures and 2,185 online signatures from drivers.

TAKING ACTION – Jonathan Lord joins the petitioners in Downing Street alongside, from left, Ben Spencer MP, Fiona Syrett, James Snelgrove, Amanda Boote, Krista Rooney and Letitia Mackie

The petition, presented on Tuesday last week, cites concerns for the “the health and wellbeing of the 48,000 residents living within a 6km border either side of the motorway” and notes that “children attending local schools and people who work in the area are adversely affected by the ever-increasing volume of traffic”.

Cllr Boote said: “Many of my residents cannot open their windows or use their gardens in the summer for the deafening sound.

“This stretch of the M25 still has the original concrete from the early 1980s, which has deteriorated so much that it is dangerous and distracting to drivers. This is the only piece of the M25 that still has its original surface in a residential area.”

Mr Lord has received a response to a Parliamentary question he raised on the matter on 24 February.

“Highways England is aware that noise is an important issue for residents living next to the M25 motorway between junctions 10 and 11 and is actively looking for ways to improve the situation,” it said.

“Work to repair failed joints in the concrete carriageways was completed in November 2019 and this should help to reduce the noise level.

“There are currently no plans to resurface the carriageways on this section of the M25, but there is a trial to test materials and techniques which could help to reduce noise and improve the performance of concrete surfaces. The trial is anticipated to continue until 2022.”

Mr Lord has applied to set up a Westminster debate on the topic. He and Weybridge and Runnymede MP Dr Ben Spencer will lobby Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Highways England.

