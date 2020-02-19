Residents’ donation helps equip toddler group

A TODDLER group that was saved from closing by two mums who took it over has been able to buy equipment thanks to a donation from a local residents’ group.

Kerryanne Bell and Nicky Ahmed took over running the Byfleet Toddler Group in September last year after the previous organisers left when their children started school.

CHILD’S PLAY – Kerryanne Bell with two of her friend’s children and the equipment bought with a donation from local residents

The non-profit toddler group has been running for more than 30 years at St Mary’s Church hall on Fridays from 10am to 11.30am.

Kerryanne and Nicky approached the Byfleet, West Byfleet and Pyrford Residents’ Association for a donation so they could buy a playpen for the smaller babies.

“They very generously donated £200, which we have used to buy a playpen with mats, two high chairs, baby toys and a new first-aid kit,” Kerryanne said.

She said the £2.50 entry charge per child covers the hall hire, insurance, refreshments and craft activities.

“We aren’t left with much to buy new toys and equipment, so their donation was really appreciated,” Kerryanne said.

The toddler group, which ends with a singing session, introduces different craft activities and has a theme each month. “This month we are concentrating on teeth and have contacted local dentists for help and advice.”

Kerryanne and Nicky spend four hours each Friday setting up and then putting away the equipment and furniture, and have two part-time volunteers who help to look after up to 25 children each session.