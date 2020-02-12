Aladdin panto conjures £5,804 for Roald Dahl children’s charity

AUDIENCES from the New Victoria Theatre’s pantomime Aladdin have raised £5,804.63 for Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

The theatre team presented the charity, based in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, with a cheque last week, the money coming from bucket collections after performances of the show, starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole and legendary Woking entertainer Bobby Davro.

MARVELLOUS MOMENT – (From left to right), Danielle Clancy-Shelton, general manager of the New Victoria Theatre; Natalie Baines, Roald Dahl children’s epilepsy nurse specialist; Simon Thomsett, theatre director; Steve Joyce, theatre manager; and Helen Nelson, corporate partnerships manager at Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, with the cheque for funds raised at performances of Aladdin, the theatre’s panto this season

Helen Nelson, corporate partnerships manager at the charity, said: “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at New Victoria Theatre and every single theatregoer who gave so generously this panto season.

“The money raised will enable us to fund more Roald Dahl Specialist Children’s Nurses and provide vital support for seriously ill children and their families around the UK.

“We couldn’t do this without the incredible support from marvellous companies and their customers like the New Victoria Theatre.”

Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which remembers the famously imaginative and much-loved storyteller, was established by his widow, Felicity, in 1991, shortly after his death. Today, there are 76 Roald Dahl nurses caring for over 21,000 seriously ill children across the UK at any one time.

For more information on the work of Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, visit www.roalddahlcharity.org.

