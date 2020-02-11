Woking archer Louisa claims second world record

Woking teenage archery champion Louisa Piper, 16, who has already notched up 34 UK national records claims, has clinched a new world record following a recent Guildford Archery Club shoot at the Spectrum Centre.

Shooting at a 60cm target 25 metres away, she achieved a score of 576 to claim the World and European Cadet World Archery WA25 record by one point.

Louisa Piper, on target for a new world record

The record had stood since 2008. At the same time, Louisa also claimed the UK Under 18 National Record, which had stood since 2001.

“It was at one of my favourite local shoots,” said Louisa. “I was even more shocked when it was discovered that this was a world record claim against a record that had stood for 12 years.”

A pupil at Guildford High School, Louisa lives in Pyrford. She has been on the GB Recurve Senior National Squad since she was 14. She debuted for GBR as an Under 17 cadet at 13 in Croatia, as BR Senior (Shanghai) at 14, and also GBR Under 21 Junior (Greece) age 14.

Eleanor and Louisa Piper with world record certificates at Woking Archery Club last year

Louisa has been a member of Woking Archery Club since the age of six. Previously, she has claimed 34 national records, not all of which still stand. Of these, 19 were in target archery and 15 in field archery.

“This is her second world record, having claimed a joint world record back in August 2019 when she shot the same score at the same competition as her sister Eleanor,” proud mum Helen told the News & Mail. “That was on International Sisters’ Day too.”