Reflections on life to the songs of Dylan

THE award-winning Girl From The North Country arrives in Woking at the New Victoria Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday this week (22-26 November), using the songs of Bob Dylan as you’ve never heard them before.

Girl From The North Country tells an uplifting and universal story

Written and directed by playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer), it is an uplifting and universal story about family and love which boldly reimagines the legendary Dylan songs.

Set in 1934 in the heartland of America, it features a group of wayward souls who cross paths in a time-weathered guesthouse.

Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realise nothing is what it seems. As they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present.