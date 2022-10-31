TV’s Dark Destroyer helps raise funds for suicide charity

A QUIZ night in West End, hosted by The Chase star Shaun Wallace, has raised more than £7,000 for a suicide bereavement charity.

The event was organised by Karen and Paul Smith, who are planning a 19-day cycling challenge, starting on the tenth anniversary of the death of their 17-year-old son Harry, who took his own life.

Paul and Karen in front of a picture of their son, Harry

The quiz was attended by 150 people at Tringham Hall and included a curry meal.

Paul said Shaun, who is an old friend of Karen “provided round after round of tricky questions for the 23 teams” and teased them in the manner of his “Dark Destroyer” persona on the ITV show hosted by Bradley Walsh.

The money is going to Suicide and Co, a small and fairly new charity set up by a woman who found there was very little help available after she lost her mum when she was 19.

Shaun with the quiz team Let’s Get Quizzical, back row from left to right, Nicola, Rick and Millie Norman and front row, Niamh Payne, Gabe Green and Joe Larwood

The night marked 10 months to the start of what Karen and Paul are calling “Mr and Mrs Smith’s Wonky Heart Challenge”, because they will cycle an uneven heart shape from their home in Lightwater and back, taking in parts of Wales.

They will make 10 stops where people who have been affected by teenage suicide will be invited to visit their tent to talk about their experience and discuss the fragility of young people’s mental health.

Karen and Paul will also raise money for the teenage suicide charity Papyrus.

They intend to film the “Tent Talks” and put edited slots onto their website and social media.

“We are not alone having suicide in our lives,” Paul said.

“There are many other ‘Mr and Mrs Smiths’ in the country, all with a story and experience that may help others in such tragic circumstances.

“Not a day goes by when we don’t think about Harry. Time has now helped to make us strong enough to do something positive in his memory,” he said.