Busy opening for town’s new entertainments centre

IT’S been a busy opening period for Woking Superbowl, the town’s new entertainment centre.

“It is a perfect relocation from our previous ‘Big Apple’ entertainment centre on the other side of town,” said Michael Appleton, director of the Superbowl centre in the new Henry Plaza.

The new Woking Superbowl at Henry Plaza

“We’ve had an incredible first week, a full house in bowling, Laser Quest and in the amusement zones. We’ve had a strong take up of birthday parties, too, which is really encouraging. There are three dedicated party rooms at the complex and it was great to see the centre so busy.”

The Superbowl offers a variety of fun and games, from 10-pin bowling and Laser Quest to pool tables and arcade amusements. It will also soon host a virtual reality gaming arena.

VR gaming is coming to the entertainment centre

“One of the new additions to the centre is Hologate VR, the world’s most popular VR game with over 500 installations worldwide,” said Michael. “Teams of up to four venture into the ‘unknown’ to fight off zombie invaders or hunt down the ghosts and evil spirits of Hologate’s latest game of Ghostbusters.

“There are also specific VR games too for young children. We can’t wait for Hologate to arrive at the end of this week. Hologate birthday parties will be coming next!”

The new entertainment centre can be found next to the Italia Conti Academy in Henry Plaza. It sits adjacent to the new red car park and Victoria Square entrance to the plaza.

John-Paul Jackson, centre manager for the town’s Victoria Place, said: “Woking Superbowl adds a fantastic new leisure dimension to Victoria Place, with such a wide variety of activities on offer. It’s certainly going to invigorate the Henry Plaza space even further, and we hope our visitors and local businesses will take some time out of their busy lives to enjoy this new entertainments hub in the centre of town.”