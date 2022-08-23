Woking’s Great Big Green Week

WOKING Environment Action (WeAct) is asking residents and businesses to join a series of activities to help tackle climate change and protect nature.

The Great Big Green Week initiative, running from 24 September to 2 October, is organised by the Climate Coalition, which brings together individuals and groups such as the National Trust, Women’s Institute and Oxfam.

MAKING A POINT – Learning about Woking’s green infrastructure on a WEAct net-zero visioning walk

Last year, more than 200 local green weeks were held to demonstrate why climate action is relevant to community decision making.

In Woking, WeAct co-ordinated a programme of events for the week including net-zero visioning walks, biodiversity volunteering days, and a climate debate with local MP, Jonathan Lord.

WeAct aims to build on last year’s success and is calling on local organisations, businesses and community groups to organise an event, display or other initiative during the week.

This year, WeAct is making “Woking Takes The Jump” its theme. The Jump is a positive climate movement which encourages individuals or groups to sign up to one or more of six life “shifts”, including:

Ending clutter,keeping products for at least seven years.

Eating green,moving to a plant-based diet.

Dressing retro, purchasing only three new items of clothing per year.

Holidaying locally, one flight every three years.

Visit www.wokingenvironmentaction.com and use the Woking Great Big Green Week tab for more information on the life shifts, details and dates of the week’s activities, and any registration requirements. Or email wokingenvironmentaction@yahoo.com.

This year’s events, all of which are free, include biodiversity work parties throughout the week, a fruit foraging walk, and an online climate-based session with Mr Lord.

WeAct has also confirmed that the lease on its climate hub in Mercia Walk has been extended, although the hub has moved premises from No 2 to No 3, and that it continues to explore options for a longer-term home in Woking.

The hub’s opening hours are now: Wednesday, noon-3pm; Thursday 6pm-8pm; Saturday 10am-4.30pm.