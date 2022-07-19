On the run while caring for local environment

A GROUP of local runners are helping the environment while keeping fit by picking up litter on regular running sessions.

The activity, called plogging, is being organised by the Woking branch of Run Company from its shop in Commercial Way.

Runners prepare to set off on a plogging session, with John Black, the Run Company Woking assistant manager, far right

The plogging sessions are held on the last Wednesday of each month and follow different routes.

John Black, the assistant manager, said equipment is provided by the borough council and the group sets off about 6pm.

The group in action

The sessions began in April and are in addition to the shop’s Monday evening runs.

“We were just thinking about what we could do to help out the community and plogging was a great thing as you combine it with running,” John said.

“It seems like a great way to help out.”

The plogging sessions last month attracted the largest number of participants so far, boosted by staff and members of Good Gym, which has a strong environmental focus.

“One of our regular runners also goes to Good Gym so he asked them to come and give us a hand,” John said.

Plogging started in Sweden in 2016 and is a combination of the Swedish plocka upp (pick up) and jogga (jog).

Karl Hiscutt, the Run Company Woking manager, said: “This is a fantastic way of giving something back to the community and clearing up Woking.

“It is important to us to help out our local community as much as possible and this is a great way to get fit but also help with the environment.”