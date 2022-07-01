Centre Court takes centre stage on the square’s big screen

VISITORS to Jubilee Square can enjoy all the thrills of Centre Court with Wimbledon fortnight being broadcast on the big screen until a week on Sunday, 10 July.

The crowds gather in Jubilee Square to watch the tennis and enjoy the Summer weather

A busy summer of sport continues with the Commonwealth Games, which will be shown live from Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August.

There will also be free screenings of CBeebies favourites and popular family movies throughout the summer. To view the full schedule, visit www.vpwoking.co.uk/summer/big-screen-schedule.

The big screen, ready to bring the excitement of Wimbledon to Woking

In addition, there is a host of free family fun activities to enjoy, including table tennis, and giant chess and draughts, with the square set up as a summer garden for the community to enjoy.

John-Paul Jackson, centre manager, Victoria Place, said: “We’re really excited that ‘Summer in the Square’ has returned this year and we have been looking forward to Wimbledon.

“It is lovely to see so many people using the area to relax and enjoy the summer games.

“This is such as special year for Woking with a host of great new shops, leisure and restaurant brands, many of them unique to the town.

“We hope people take the opportunity to visit and experience the exciting new heart of the town.”