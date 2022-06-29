Charity festival Jackfest goes Wild West

A BISLEY outdoor venue will be transformed into a Wild West town for the return of the charity festival, Jackfest.

The event, which has had to be scaled back for the past two years, is in honour of Jack Bruce, who lived in Knaphill and died last year after a lifelong struggle with muscular dystrophy.

The TR5s, from left, Ted (drums), Chas (bass), Richey (electric guitar), Lucky (acoustic guitar) and Rusty (vocals)

Jackfest has been run annually at various venues around Woking, organised by Jack’s aunt and uncle, Christine and Andy Mabbutt, who are community radio DJs.

On Saturday 9 July, the Bisley Yurt filed at Miles Green Farm, will be turned into Jack County with music, entertainment, and food and drink and other stalls, with festival-goers encouraged to dress up in Wild West gear with prizes for the best outfits.

The last major Jackfest was in 2019 at Portesbury School in Deepcut, where Jack attended since the age of three.

There was a festival last summer with reduced numbers and an indoor one in January this year.

“The aim this year is to put on an event for all the local community to enjoy, especially after two years of restrictions,” Andy said.

Jackfest will raise funds for Tonic Music For Mental Health, which promotes wellbeing through the arts, including music.

The charity day will feature live music from The TR5s, a local five-piece rock ‘n’ roll band, reggae from Soundation and Knaphill singer/songwriter Rob Foster.

Andy said Jackfest will start at noon and end at 7pm. Entry is £5 for adults and free of charge for children.

“There will be fun for all the family,” he said. “The event is happening with the support of local businesses, and we are appealing for additional help.

“If any local company would be interested in offering their support, please email me at djmabbs@yahoo.co.uk.”