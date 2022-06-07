Garage launches car rental service

A LOCAL car dealership is adding an extra dimension to its business with a new car rental service.

West End Garage, which has been operating in the village since 1969, is launching WEGo for business and leisure use.

The WEGo team of James Thiedeman and Paul Plaskwa

The family-run Kia dealership has a fleet of 50 vehicles available to hire, from small five-door hatchbacks up to seven-seater SUVs.

“West End Garage has been established in the village for many years and WEGo is another new string to our bow,” said rental manager Paul Plaskwa. “We want to offer local rates and are completely flexible – our prices aren’t locked in like they are at some nationwide rental firms.

The WEGo advertisement livery on one of their vehicles

“WEGo is particularly keen to do more local leisure trade, especially with the warmer weather coming.”

The dealership, located on Guildford Road, says it is happy to offer rentals for all occasions – weekend breaks, business trips or even while cars are being repaired.

“We try to cover all bases when it comes to our rentals and can offer cars for one day or on a long-term lease,” said Paul.

“We have a range of small, medium and large vehicles, both manual and automatic. We also have the option of fuel, hybrid and full-electric transmissions to choose from.

“It is important to us to offer people a full selection of cars so they can choose exactly what suits their needs.”

He added: “Our rentals are perfect for weekend trips away. Our Sportage model, for example, is great for a family and all their luggage.

“Hybrids are a good option for longer distances too, as they are half fuel and half electric. This means you really get more out of the vehicle for your money.”

The WEGo team is offering special introductory rates, with prices starting from £25.99for one day’s hire of a five-door Kia Picanto.

For more details, contact the WEGo rental team on 01483 797747 or visit www.westendgarage.co.uk