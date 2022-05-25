Volunteers clean up canal

STAFF from the Japanese drinks giant Asahi’s UK headquarters in Woking litterpicked along the Basingstoke Canal and repainted canal locks as part of a business community project.

The 25 volunteers from the offices in Chertsey Road spent a day helping to tidy up the path between Woking and St John’s.

CLEANING UP – The Asahi UK team of volunteers who litterpicked the Basingstoke Canal towpath and repainted six lock gates

They picked up more than a quarter of a tonne of litter on a mile and a half of towpath in the action day organised by Community Matters Partnership Project (CMPP). They also repainted six lock gates after scraping off the old paint.

Asahi is one of the founder members of CMPP, which arranges for companies to help the local community.

It operates in Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire and allows businesses to work together on local fundraising and social projects, while also providing team building, enhanced brand recognition and reputation, and workforce development.

The Asahi team working on one of six lock gates they repainted throughout the day

Rachel Austen, the corporate volunteer manager for CMPP, which organised the towpath work with the Basingstoke Canal Society, said: “It was a fantastic day and great team building.”

Sarah Ward, the marketing and finance coordinator at Asahi UK, said the day’s work was very well organised.

“We were given all the equipment we needed for a day of full-on activities,” Sarah said.

“The canal authority [made up of volunteers] also joined to give us a detailed brief about the purpose of the day, which really helped with our motivation, as we understood how important the work was to the canal authority and the local community.

“At the end of the day, we could see all the amazing work we completed, and all felt very fulfilled.

“CMPP gave us an opportunity to feel empowered, grateful and motivated to go out into our community, make a difference and, most importantly, work with other volunteers who give up their time to make a difference.

“We are looking forward to working with CMPP next year and hopefully do a different activity to broaden our horizons and help make a difference somewhere else.”