May Fayre returns and proves busier than ever

THE Horsell Scouts and Guides Grand May Fayre returned busier than ever to the Wheatsheaf Recreation Ground on Bank holiday Monday.

Absent since 2019 because of the pandemic, the fayre generated a great atmosphere with queues for much-loved attractions such as the bouncy castles, burgers and beer, all with a Platinum Jubilee theme.

CROWNING GLORY – The victorious 1st Horsell Scouts, Gladstone troop, with the May Fayre Trophy, presented by Woking MP Jonathan Lord

“No one could have foreseen how this year’s event would go, given all we have experienced over the last two years,” said Kathy Gilbert, a member of the fayre’s organising committee.

“So we planned hard, hoping for good weather and that the crowds would support us as usual. We weren’t disappointed.

POLE POSITION – 1st Horsell Rainbows having fun at the Maypole

“We’re still counting the takings but it looks like we could beat the 2019 total, which is great as the Horsell Scouts and Guides are having to recover from two years of lost fundraising.”

The Ridgeside “Little Nippers” lurcher and terrier racing kept everyone entertained as the main arena event, an action-packed display as the dogs raced each other and the lure.

The dogs then made way for the talented dancers from Summerscales, who performed wonderful routines to popular tunes.

“I’d like to thank all those who made it possible,” Kathy added, “including our headline sponsor Seymours estate agents, and Trident Honda and Halstead School for generously playing their part.

“We’re also grateful for the burgers from Prince and Son, beer from Thurstons Brewery, and to all those organisations who donated to the raffle.

ELEGANT – Summerscales dancers performed a series of graceful routines

“The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Liam Lyons, opened the fayre and received a donation to the Mayor’s charity, which is Woking Mind.

“And thank you to the organising committee, all the uniformed organisations and their leaders, willing parents, and the young people themselves for putting on such a great event for the community.

“We look forward to next year and continuing the success of this 42-year tradition.”

