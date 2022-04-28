Upgraded cycle track draws a crowd

DOZENS of mountain bike fans had great fun testing the upgraded cycling track in Goldsworth Park Recreation Ground on Saturday.

They were able to experience three facilities that have replaced various dirt tracks that were popular with recreational riders and cycling coaches.

A variety of slopes, mounds and bends on the asphalted track

Members of Woking, Charlotteville and Horsham cycling clubs were among the riders tackling the challenges of the £120,000 improvements.

There is now a fully asphalted “pump track” which has a circuit of small mounds to help cyclists generate momentum, an all-weather mountain bike circuit, and a grass track circuit with features to support the coaching carried out by local clubs.

Small mounds help riders gain momentum and get airborne

The upgrade was carried out by Woking Borough Council after users were asked about what facilities they would like to have. Their requests and ideas were incorporated in the designs.

It took around nine weeks to complete, using a £60,000 grant from British Cycling and £60,000 in match funding from the council.

“We wish to thank all local residents, park users and cycle enthusiasts who took part in the consultation and provided invaluable feedback which has been passed on to the contractors to consider in the final design,” said a council spokesman.

She added that most of the ideas put forward during the consultation were included in the design, but some requests for a large track were not possible because they might affect the ecology of the area.