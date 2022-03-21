Residents claim lack of action has allowed plague of rats to grow

A RAT infestation is causing concern among social housing residents in Horsell, who say their landlord is failing to control increasing numbers of the pests.

David McCleave has been bothered by the rodents at his home and in neighbouring properties in Graylands, Horsell Park since July last year.

Concrete spread around a Horsell garden has failed to keep the rats out

He has trapped 14 rats himself in recent weeks, and spread concrete and laid paving slabs across his award-winning garden, in a vain attempt to keep out the animals and stop them getting indoors.

Resident David McCleave says that housing managers Mount Green Housing Association are not adequately responding to the infestation

The homes in Graylands are managed by Mount Green Housing Association, which David says has not responded effectively to complaints from him and neighbours.

“We have had several meetings with the association, which have all resulted in just a rat poison box been left by our bins, and they feel that is enough effort by them,” he told the News & Mail.

“A pest control man came just over two weeks ago and said it was an infestation like he has never seen before.

“All the properties in my block and from number 1 to numbers 28 are affected, and there are holes in every garden.”

He said that he won Mount Green’s garden of the year award five years ago for his flowers and hanging baskets, but that now it looked like “a building site”. He had spread concrete either side of the neighbouring fence and put down slabs to deter rats from burrowing.

“I have pictures of the rats which I have caught in my garden that I have shown my landlord, but they are just not interested,” added David, who said he is in the process of spending £1,500 on buying a Manchester terrier, a dog that was bred to control vermin.

Even mounds of concrete have failed to keep vermin out of David’s award winning garden

Mount Green told the News & Mail it was disappointed to hear that the rat infestation had escalated. “With the homes’ close proximity to a wooded area, we acknowledge that rats are always going to be present locally, but we are committed to working with our residents to keep on top of the problem,” said association spokesperson Liz McCluskey.

“We do understand how distressing this must be and are working with our residents, a pest control contractor, and the local environmental health department to minimise their impact.”

The work included filling holes and repairing or replacing broken grates in communal areas, including the bin store, to discourage wildlife burrowing and building nests. A pest control contractor was visiting every six weeks to lay bait and to advise on what other action can be taken.

“Our neighbourhood officer also visits the area every two weeks to talk to residents and monitor the status of the problem,” added Liz.

She asked residents to ensure rubbish is not left on the floor in the bin store and in gardens, and to resist leaving out food for birds and other local wildlife.