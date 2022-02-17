Star’s mum makes nostalgic visit to Shah Jahan Mosque

THE mother of Woking-born music star Paul Weller has made a nostalgic visit to the Shah Jahan Mosque where she was the caretaker 60 years ago.

Ann Weller, 82, was accompanied by her son and daughter Nicky after a long-standing invitation to visit.

The mosque as it looked when Ann Weller was caretaker

Muhammed Habib, mosque manager, said the connection with Mrs Weller came to light during research a few years ago and he tried to organise a visit, but without success.

“A few weeks ago, a small group of visitors came to the mosque and one of them mentioned that her mum had been a caretaker here and I asked her if she was Paul Weller’s sister. She replied ‘how did you know?’ so I explained,” Muhammed said.

Nicky said she would return with her mother and brother.

Last week, the family were taken on a tour of the mosque buildings and grounds and had tea with the Imam.

Ann Weller with her daughter Nicky and Paul and Muhammed Habib, the Shah Jahan Mosque manager

“We gave Mrs Weller flowers, chocolates, souvenirs and thank you cards as a token of appreciation from our community of her work and service to the mosque, at a time when there wouldn’t have been a large Muslim community in Woking,” Muhammed said.

“It was great to have had someone from the wider community make everyone feel welcome and to take care of a place that one didn’t necessarily worship in.”

Mrs Weller remarked how the mosque had changed since she worked there with less greenery and the main building having been renovated a few years ago.

Nicky said her mother used to take three-year-old Paul with her when she worked at the mosque.

“As soon as Paul walked into the grounds, he remembered there had been a pond into which he fell while playing and got a smack for it. It was one of his first recollections,” she said.

Mrs Weller worked as a cleaner at various places in Woking, including James Walkers where she met her husband.

She started working at the mosque after answering an advert.

“I remember as a kid that my mum always had cleaning jobs; she was always busy and was always a real grafter,” Nicky said.

“One of her jobs was to clean Imam Tufail’s house. She always remembered Mr and Mrs Tufail very fondly.”

Mosques volunteers Hamid Masud and Ali Abbass helped with the visit and presented the gifts to Mrs Weller.

“Hopefully we’ll meet again,” Muhammed said. “Everyone got on really well and enjoyed each other’s company. It’s a friendship.”