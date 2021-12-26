Santas cycle for hospice

A GROUP of enthusiastic cyclists representing the Garibaldi pub in Knaphill have raised £150 for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice by riding in Santa costumes.

Six cycling Santas, which in itself sounds like a line from The 12 Days of Christmas, took part in the Santa Cruz, covering a seven-mile route along the Basingstoke Canal into Woking, through the town centre then back to the Garibaldi.

SANTAS OF THE SADDLE – The riders, from left: Geoff May, Jason Gaines-Burrill, Sue Gaines-Burrill, Keith Parris, Steve McKeown and Jerry Peacock

Organiser Steve McKeown said: “I’m working with Woking Hospice to establish the Santa Cruz as an annual Christmas ride for charity.

“We did a similar ride last year, from Knaphill over Pirbright ranges in our Santa costumes, and the response we received from cars hooting and the general reaction made us realise that we needed to do something again this year, but more in the public view.

“It became last-minute getting people involved, though, as we had so much going on, with the Downslink Challenge [a Brighton to Knaphill cycle ride which Steve also organises] in the autumn this year and then the Gin Festival last month.

“Krista Lougher from Woking Hospice put in a lot of groundwork, contacting pubs in Woking borough to get them to enter a team of Santas, but it’s such a busy time and eventually we managed only the six riders from the Garibaldi. The idea was that any pub entering a team would get a Santa ride-past.

“Even so, customers at the Garibaldi donated almost £150 for Woking Hospice with a bucket collection. My thanks to all of them in the pub that afternoon for their generosity.”

Despite the lack of numbers, those who did take part thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Husband and wife riders Jason and Sue Gaines-Burrill said: “Brilliant! Although there were only six of us the response from the public was fantastic.”

Jerry Peacock added: “It was great to have such a positive response from car drivers hooting their horns in appreciation, absolutely fantastic.”

Keith Parris, too, enjoyed the mood. “It was such a positive experience, seeing everybody smiling and cheering us along,” he said.

All six have committed to riding again next year.

Krista Lougher said: “Many thanks to the riders from the Garibaldi for taking on the Santa Cruz. Next year we will have more time to get things organised and it will be bigger and better.”

Steve is also planning ahead: “The response from people was superb and it was a great success for the riders. If we can get 20 for next year it will be brilliant.”