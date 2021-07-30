Help Roman realise his dreams before disease claims his sight

A YOUNG Knaphill boy diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease is hoping for a bumper turnout for his family fun day on Sunday week.

Roman Bellairs, nine, has dominant retinitis pigmentosa, which will lead to a loss of vision by his twenties or earlier. There is no cure or treatment.

Roman with the logo he designed himself. The clock’s hands at two and 12 represent his date of birth, the clock a reminder of how little time remains with his sight, all enclosed by an eye motif

The fun day (8 August, noon-7pm), to be hosted by Knaphill Football Club on Redding Way, is to raise funds jointly for Roman and the charity Retina UK to assist its research.

Roman has compiled a bucket list of what he would like to experience before losing his sight, and money from the day will go towards helping him achieve his ambitions.

Roman may already be familiar to readers of the News & Mail, which chronicled his love of motocross last September when he secured a clothing sponsorship with an international brand.

By a quirk of fate, it was because of motocross that the first signs of Roman’s condition emerged.

“Roman and his dad used to go for evening rides, so we bought him an industrial-strength torch,” Billie, his mother, said.

“Then Roman began saying that he couldn’t see anything with it. We didn’t know it at the time, but night blindness is one of the early signs of dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

“We decided to get his eyes tested, and the optician picked up something in his eye, so we were referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital. We thought it would be nothing or maybe a growth, but when the diagnosis came it was shattering.

“The doctors have advised us to let Roman do whatever he wants, although his vision will deteriorate, and he’s still very keen to do motocross.

“As Roman himself pointed out, when you’re wearing a motocross helmet you have very little peripheral vision anyway, so at the moment things would be the same.

“Roman has been brilliant, so brave, so positive, and the very next day after finding out he started making his bucket list.

“It’s pretty long, but a real mix, from some big things to stuff you otherwise may not even think about.

“The ocean is prominent on it, swimming with dolphins and rays, and being lowered in a cage to get close to a great white shark. And he’s very keen to meet Ant and Dec, which a friend is hoping to organise for him.

“Lots of small things too, like cooking over a campfire, paddleboarding and dying his hair purple. We’ve actually done his hair, I’m not sure it was a great success, but still!

The family fun day is the work of Roman’s uncle Paul Davey and Paul’s friend, Kevin Ayres.

Paul said: “The main event is a football tournament but there are other activities – bouncy castles, an auction, funfair games, music and a barbecue among them.

“At around 6pm we will be presenting Roman with a giant cheque for the money raised. Our target is just over £4,000.”

Entry is by a suggested donation of £1.

Billie added: “The response from people with their donations has been fantastic. On the day, we have a couple of big-ticket items for the auction, a signed football from Chelsea and a £400 golf-based prize from Foxhills. We also have a huge raffle.

“If there are any individuals or businesses who feel able to donate raffle prizes, especially experiences, we’d be so grateful, as we are to all those who have already donated.

“Our family has always been about Roman and that will never change.

“I’ve no doubt he would have achieved all of his goals. Now it’s a case of fitting a lifetime’s experiences into 10 years.”

* TO donate to the charity fun day, contact billiecd56@hotmail.com or call 07500 700445. A JustGiving page in Roman’s name, justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rp-through-romans-eyes, has raised £11,000 towards a £15,000 target.