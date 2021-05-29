Special day of camaraderie for MoonWalkers

WOKING-based breast cancer charity Walk the Walk is just one small step from raising £1 million from its virtual Moonwalk London this month.

For the first time, the iconic MoonWalk took place during daylight, with walkers embracing an Out of this World space theme as they took on challenges ranging from six to 52 miles in the own areas.

SUPPORT GROUP – Walk the Walk’s founder and chief executive Nina Barough, far right, front, with her team at the charity’s Woking offices. The group played an important part in supporting the MoonWalkers by phone

With restrictions gradually being eased, people can now walk together in small groups and the virtual MoonWalk was the first opportunity for many to meet and walk with friends.

Nina Barough CBE, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk said: “With so much continuing uncertainty late last year Walk the Walk decided to hold a virtual MoonWalk.

“We had no idea if it would work, or if it would be successful, we just wanted to promise this special day without risk of it being cancelled.

“So it is a day for celebration, with women, men and children walking and fundraising all over the country, and indeed the world.

“As we could not actually be with all our amazing MoonWalkers, the Walk the Walk team spent the day phoning as many walkers as possible, to support them, and to share their journey.

“We heard the most inspirational and heart-warming stories, MoonWalkers meeting fellow MoonWalkers, giving virtual high-fives and uniting with our very special Walk the Walk camaraderie. It has been truly wonderful!”

Among the walkers were Rebecca Sinclair and Levi Buck from Addlestone, who took part under the team name “and I would walk 500 miles… and I would walk 26.2 more”.

They completed multiple circular laps from their house along local streets and the Basingstoke Canal to complete their 26.2-mile Full Moon.

MARATHON EFFORT – Levi Buck and Rebecca Sinclair take in the Basingstoke Canal as part of their 26-mile MoonWalk route

Rebecca said: “We have now walked the full MoonWalk in 2018 and 2021, and volunteered in 2019, following in my parents’ footsteps as they walked the full MoonWalk in 2003.

“We took first took part in 2018 in memory of my mum’s cousin, and had such a great time, and were so appreciative of the support from the volunteers, that we volunteered the following year.

“Both times Levi flew over from his home in the Netherlands, and he now lives in Addlestone.

“We really enjoyed the virtual MoonWalk and the shouted words of encouragement. We even had lorry drivers tooting their horns as we crossed a bridge on our route.

“We’ve already registered interest for next year and can’t wait to get a group together to complete it. It’s so much fun and for an incredible cause.”

Levi added: “Although the virtual MoonWalk missed out on the atmosphere in the pink tent, we had family and friends come by to cheer us on. We even had travel mugs of tea ready to grab along the way!

“People passing by recognised the iconic Walk the Walk bra T-shirt, which helped spur us on to the finish line.”

At MoonWalks, women and men wear decorated bras as they take on their challenges, and to mark this year’s space motif a special bra was created by Boadicea Design in collaboration with the UK Space Agency and the Association for Science and Discovery Centres. It was signed by astronaut Tim Peake.

It is based on the Sokul suit worn by astronauts going to the International Space Station.

Tim said: “There may be more in common between Walk the Walk and space than you think. On the International Space Station, we have been researching cancer therapies such as microencapsulation – enabling targeted delivery for effective treatment and fewer side effects. Walk the Walk is a fantastic charity and I’m delighted to support it in its valuable work.”

The money raised by the MoonWalk will help to support frontline cancer charities.

* FOR more information, to donate or register your interest in MoonWalk London 2022, visit www.walkthewalk.org