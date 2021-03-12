Junior players show their love of rugby via cake!

JUNIOR rugby players who are missing their training sessions have headed for the kitchen to take up cake creation.

Rohan with his rugby pitch, complete with a crowd of Lego characters

They rose to the challenge of the Mighty Chobham Bake Off to produce some stunning results.

The young bakers are members of Chobham Rugby Club aged six to 13 who usually train on Sunday mornings.

Oliver made a rugby pitch featuring the Chobham RFC crest

“We invited them to make a cake that reminded them of the club,” said the organisation’s social secretary, Carol Wickes. It might be something in club colours or just rugby related. The results were amazing.

“We had a few rugby pitches, we had an amazing scrum, and a heart with the Chobham shield on it, because Jake who made it loves rugby so much. were blown away by the effort made by the children and the thought that had gone into it.

“Sadly, we couldn’t taste the cakes but judged them via Zoom and each entrant explained how they baked the cake and why they chose the cake they did. Well done to everyone who took part.”

Carol and club president Nigel Heslop were so impressed by the cakes that they made every entrant a winner. The bakers each received a voucher to be spent in the club shop when it can open again.