Cubs work through challenges to win highest award

THREE members of the 1st Knaphill Amstel pack have achieved the highest award available to Cubs.

Toby Burman, Lewis Eagle and Finn Dabbs, all aged 10, attained the Chief Scout Silver Award by completing their Cubs challenge badges. They all started with the group as Beavers at the age of six.

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS – Finn, Lewis and Toby cook breakfast on a Trangia stove

Each had to complete seven challenge badges, which typically takes about two and a half years.

Challenge badges embrace a host of outdoor adventures, a requirement to camp for at least three nights, teamwork badges and a team leader badge. The Cubs also had to complete a personal challenge badge.

Lewis with his award

Their experiences over the past two years included camps under canvas, whatever the conditions: spring bushcraft camp required cooking on a fire; winter skills camp took in cooking on a Trangia stove and hiking into and out of camp carrying their gear; and summer watersports camp featured kayaking on the Basingstoke Canal.

Each Cub completed his personal challenge, which ranged from designing and building a Christmas light display using sticks and fairy lights, playing a complicated piece of music on a keyboard in front of an audience, to taking full responsibility for the family’s pet dog, covering walking, bathing, feeding and grooming.

And they have had lots of fun.

Toby shows off his Chief Scout Silver Award

“I’ve loved camping with Cubs,” Toby said. “I have camped 20 nights with Cubs and look forward to moving up to Scouts.”

“I really like cooking, especially breakfast on Trangia stoves at camp,” Finn added.

Lewis said: “I’ve enjoyed everything at Cubs. We have done so many exciting things, like archery and shooting.”

Tracey Daniell, group Scout leader, commented: “It is wonderful to see these three Cubs receive their Chief Scout Silver Award. They have all worked hard to achieve the badges which make up the award.

“They have taken part in all the opportunities offered to them and have learnt a wide range of skills which will be useful to them as they move into Scouts and in later life.

Finn with his award certificate and badge

“A big thank you must go to our Cub leader team for volunteering their time to make these activities happen for our Cubs.”

Akela Karen McGarvie said: “It is very rewarding to see their confidence grow during their time in Cubs.”