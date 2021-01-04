Survey aims to help residents feel more connected

A CHARITY group is asking residents to take part in a short online survey to gauge the local effects of loneliness and isolation.

Back in March, just before lockdown began, Redeeming Our Communities (ROC) Woking held a meeting where local people committed to the charity’s main aim of bringing about community transformation “by creating strategic partnerships between statutory agencies, voluntary groups and churches. These partnerships form new volunteer-led projects that address a variety of social needs”.

One of the tasks on ROC Woking’s list is to find out just how badly loneliness and social isolation are affecting local people.

“A short, online survey which asks about loneliness and social isolation and tries to identify their causes is being sent out to as many local people as possible,” said Mark Potter.

“The intention is to follow up the results of this survey with action and practical provisions to help make Woking people feel happier and more connected.”

The survey is being distributed through Neighbourhood Watch, faith communities and other organisations. A copy can be found on Facebook by searching @WOK.ROC.