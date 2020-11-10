Light Up Your Home and raise money for Woking Hospice

RESIDENTS are being urged to be as “creative as they dare” in lighting up their homes for Christmas, in a competition raising money for the Woking Hospice charity.

The aim is to attract people to view amazing displays and make donations – with prizes for the winning entries.

Woking Hospice is hoping to attract as many peole as possible to view the amazing displays of Christmas lights, with prizes for the best entries

The Light Up Your Home contest is being run by the Woking office of Seymours estate agents.

“Entry is free, but we’d ask everyone at this time of year to consider the great work the hospice does and make their own donation, encouraging others to do the same,” said Seymours partner Franco Orlando.

“It never fails to amaze me the effort Surrey residents put in when it comes to decorating their homes at Christmas and, this year, we wanted to reward those efforts.”

Organisers encourage entries to be as creative as possible

Entrants will have a board placed by Seymours at the perimeter of their property, to grab the attention of those taking their lockdown exercise and prompt them to vote.

The boards will display a unique QR code which people can scan with a smartphone to vote for their favourite display and make donations, until Sunday 20 December.

The display with the most votes will win a Merlin Family Pass for 2021, giving entry to more than 30 entertainment attractions around the country, including Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures, Alton Towers, Legoland Windsor and Madame Tussauds London.

The runners-up will receive a family day out and a Christmas hamper.

“All registered properties will be added to the voting site, where anyone can jump on and vote for their favourite,” said Franco. “This year has been limiting for fundraising to the say the least, but we wanted it to end it on a high and give the hospice charity a boost in a fun, festive and socially-distanced way.”

Ambition is always welcome, of course

Seymours has raised more than £35,000 for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care in the past, through events such as the annual Goldsworth Park Lake dragon boat race, fright nights, sponsored runs and football tournaments.

All residents of the Woking area can enter the competition. Homes must be registered at www.wsbhospices.co.uk/lightup by Sunday 6 December or by email via competitions@seymours‐estates.co.uk.