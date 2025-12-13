Today, Saturday, December 13, in Woking has abundant sunshine, with temperatures near 9°C in the afternoon and about 4°C overnight. Minimal clouds appear, and winds remain gentle, creating a bright setting. Early risers might notice a light haze, but it quickly disperses under clear skies. Visibility stays good once the sun rises.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies, with midday values near 10°C and early hours about 6°C. Morning light remains undisturbed by showers, though some patches of cloud could gather later. Soft breezes barely shift leaves, leaving the atmosphere calm heading into the evening. Temperatures feel mild for December overall.
Monday sees patchy rain developing, with daytime levels near 10°C before easing to about 9°C once night falls. Sporadic showers may emerge around lunchtime, though heavy downpours look unlikely. Skies remain mostly grey, but glimpses of lighter patches could break through briefly. Evening humidity stays moderately high.
Tuesday looks wetter, with moderate rain expected from the morning onwards and highs about 9°C, cooling toward 7°C in the late evening. Prolonged periods of cloud dominate, but there might be occasional pauses in the downpour. Overall, the day stays damp and breezy. Rain persists.
Wednesday features partly cloudy weather, with midday readings close to 9°C and overnight lows near 4°C. Showers fade considerably, giving a calmer ending to the week. Cloud cover remains possible in certain areas, though any rain that appears should be light and quick. Wider breaks of sunshine are anticipated by late afternoon. Winds stay generally mild throughout Wednesday.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.