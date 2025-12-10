In Woking, today, Wednesday, December 10, brings patchy rain with partial cloud dominating the weather forecast. Short periods of sunshine might break through, but drizzle could return around midday. Temperatures near 12°C by lunchtime and about 7°C overnight. Evening skies might clear slightly, offering a brief window of dry weather.
Tomorrow sees mostly clear weather and only a slim chance of rain. Daytime conditions stay partly cloudy, while temperatures hover near 11°C before dipping about 6°C late on. Gentle breezes may keep things comfortable. Occasional clouds could drift overhead, but steady sunshine should dominate much of the day.
Friday finds patchy rain interrupting the forecast, particularly around midday. Skies remain grey at times, but brighter spells might pop up between showers. Temperatures peak near 11°C and settle about 6°C by nightfall, offering a slightly cooler evening. Light winds may persist, keeping light patches of drizzle in play.
This weekend starts on Saturday with mostly sunny weather dominating the forecast. Early hours could feel near 5°C, rising to about 10°C in the afternoon. Calm winds support stable conditions, and occasional high cloud might appear. Overall, it should stay pleasant, with no lingering rain from earlier in the week.
Sunday looks wetter, featuring moderate rain through much of the morning and into midday. Drizzle may continue off and on, creating damp conditions. Temperatures hover near 11°C, with milder air about 10°C into the night. Stronger gusts could develop, occasionally bringing heavier bursts of rain that overall keep roads slick well into evening.
This article was automatically generated
