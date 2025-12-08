Today is Monday, December 8, with patchy rain likely and overcast skies. Light drizzle may appear by afternoon, so expect grey conditions to linger. Temperatures near 12°C are possible, dropping to about 10°C overnight. A gentle breeze could accompany these weather conditions, making the forecast a bit unsettled.
Tomorrow should see more patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 13°C might feel mild during the day, with readings near 11°C late in the evening. Overcast skies could dominate again, but a few breaks in the cloud may appear. Conditions remain rather damp for this forecast period.
Wednesday looks partly cloudy throughout, reducing the chance of rain considerably. Early morning starts near 7°C, rising to about 12°C later on. Light winds and occasional bright spells should offer calmer weather conditions, though foggy patches could still form in lower areas. Overall, a drier day is expected.
Thursday appears misty early on, with the possibility of grey skies lingering most of the day. Afternoon temperatures near 11°C keep things mild, while overnight levels hover about 6°C. Cloud cover might be thicker by evening, but rain should remain minimal. A light breeze will continue to drift through.
In Woking, Friday is likely to feature patchy rain, with temperatures near 11°C and overnight lows about 10°C. Light drizzle might appear in the late afternoon, though skies could briefly brighten. Winds stay moderate, adding fresh air to the day. Heading into the weekend, conditions will probably remain on the cooler side, keeping any lingering showers light.
