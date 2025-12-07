Today is Sunday, December 7, bringing patchy rain with temperatures near 14°C. Morning drizzle eases into cloudy spells, though damp conditions persist. Evening remains overcast, with nighttime temperatures about 8°C. Woking sees occasional light rain, but brief dry intervals may occur. Overall, a mild and showery day under grey skies.
Tomorrow brings more cloudy weather, with patchy rain expected through the morning. Temperatures hover near 12°C, while light drizzle appears in bursts. Afternoon conditions remain grey, though rain tapers. Evening clouds linger, with temperatures about 10°C. Winds stay gentle, but dampness hangs on under a dim sky, keeping things unsettled.
Tuesday looks wet, featuring moderate bursts of rain and temperatures near 13°C. Drizzle dominates the morning, then patchy rain persists into midday. Gusty conditions are possible, though any lull may be brief. Afternoon sees clouds overhead, with evening showers still likely. Nighttime temperatures settle about 12°C, keeping the air mild.
Wednesday brings brighter conditions, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 11°C. Morning starts cool, about 6°C, but sunshine appears as the day progresses. Drizzle stays away, and overall dryness should prevail. Evening turns clear, allowing temperatures to drop. Winds remain light, making this a calmer break from earlier rain.
Thursday sees early mist, with temperatures hovering near 10°C. Morning fog could linger, but clearer spells develop later. No significant rainfall is anticipated, and the day remains fairly dry. Evening brings cool conditions, around 5°C, under gentle skies. Light breezes persist, hinting at a settled pattern before any changes ahead.
This article was automatically generated
