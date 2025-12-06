Today (Saturday, December 6) in Woking brings patchy rain and cloudy spells, with temperatures near 11°C. Showers may continue into the evening, but are not expected to intensify. Light breezes accompany the wet conditions, making it feel slightly cooler. Morning rain might briefly gather on roads before easing.
Tomorrow sees patchy drizzle and mild air, with temperatures about 14°C. Rain could pick up midday, leaving damp conditions through late afternoon. Skies may remain overcast, but any persistent downpours seem unlikely. A gentle breeze helps keep things comfortable, though moisture stays in the air. Early mist may appear briefly.
Moderate rain arrives Monday, with temperatures near 12°C. Lingering showers could turn heavier by early afternoon, but a break from steady rainfall is likely late in the day. Overcast skies will likely dominate, and breezes might intensify, creating a cool and damp environment across the region. Spells of drizzle remain possible.
A wet trend should continue Tuesday, as moderate rain persists and temperatures hover about 13°C. Early downpours might decrease by late afternoon, giving way to lighter rain into the evening. Conditions stay mostly grey, with occasional breaks in the cloud. Gusts remain moderate, adding a brisk feel. Moisture subtly lingers in pockets.
The rest of the week sees a shift on Wednesday, bringing partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 10°C. Little to no rain is anticipated, allowing for drier weather overall. A gentle chill may linger overnight, but the day appears calmer compared to earlier rainy spells. Skies stay bright later.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.