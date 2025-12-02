Today starts with patchy rain lingering through the morning, bringing occasional light drizzle before midday. Some brighter spells could break through in the afternoon, though a brief shower might return later. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 5°C ensure a mild feel, but keep skies rather damp.
Tomorrow brings a mix of sunshine and brief rain, with drier air emerging for much of the afternoon. Early morning clouds may linger, but clearer skies should develop by midday. Temperatures about 10°C and lows near 4°C keep conditions cool. Evening hours look mostly calm, with minimal overnight rainfall.
Thursday, December 4 sees moderate rainfall at times and stronger breezes. The morning may start cloudy, with heavier bursts of rain possible around midday. Temperatures near 9°C should drop to about 6°C later, promoting a cooler night. Some breaks in the clouds might arrive by late evening.
Friday features unsettled skies, delivering occasional showers through the day. Early brightness may give way to heavier bursts of rain by late afternoon. Temperatures about 9°C, with lows near 4°C, create a chilly evening. Gustier winds could develop, prompting a breezy night.
This weekend marks a calmer phase, with partly cloudy skies and mild breezes. Saturday may hover near 9°C, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Conditions likely stay mostly dry, though a stray shower cannot be ruled out. In Woking, the day should offer occasional sun without significant rainfall. Fog patches might develop toward dawn on Sunday. Light winds should persist, ensuring a pleasantly mild atmosphere overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.