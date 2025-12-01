Today, Monday, December 1, will see moderate rain throughout many parts of the area, including Woking. Temperatures near 11°C and a low about 8°C keep conditions quite mild. Showers could be persistent, with gusty winds adding to a damp forecast throughout the region. Expect cloudy spells mixed with occasional drizzle.
Tomorrow looks set for patchy rain and brief sunny breaks. Daytime temperatures peak near 10°C, while nights drop about 5°C. Light drizzle may develop in the afternoon, though clearer intervals could appear. Breezes remain moderate, creating a fresh feel under passing clouds and keeping the forecast interesting for absolutely everyone.
Wednesday promises a mix of patchy rain and brighter spells. Highs reach about 10°C, and lows fall near 4°C overnight. Lighter drizzle could arrive around midday, but drier moments should break through. Winds ease slightly, offering calmer conditions compared to earlier days, yet moisture remains somewhat likely in some areas.
Thursday brings moderate rain, with more consistent showers lasting through much of the day. Afternoon temperatures hover near 10°C, dipping to about 7°C after sunset. Drizzle can linger into the evening, keeping the weather wet. Winds may strengthen slightly, creating a chillier vibe, though milder pockets are possible at times.
Friday looks partly cloudy, offering drier air and minimal risk of rain. Temperatures climb about 8°C, while overnight lows hover near 4°C. Sunny intervals might break through the cloud cover, delivering a more settled outlook. Gentle breezes persist, and the skies remain relatively calm, gently rounding off the week’s forecast.
This article was automatically generated
