Today, Friday, November 28, promises partly cloudy skies with minimal rain. Temperatures near 12°C keep things mild, dipping to about 8°C overnight. Drizzle may pop up briefly, but most spots stay dry. Woking might see short bursts of sunshine breaking through scattered clouds.
Tomorrow, Saturday, is shaping up with moderate rain. Look for highs about 10°C and lows near 4°C. Expect steady showers through much of the day with breezy conditions at times. Rainfall could be heavier in some spots, so keep an eye on any passing clouds before clearing late.
This weekend on Sunday continues the unsettled pattern with patchy rain in the morning. Daytime temperatures near 6°C could feel brisk, and nights dip to about 2°C. Occasional breaks in the clouds might bring glimpses of sunshine, but overall conditions remain fairly cool and damp across the region.
Early next week on Monday sees moderate rain returning, with peak values about 10°C and lows near 2°C. Showers are likely through midday, easing later. Winds might pick up, making it feel chilly. Skies remain cloudy, offering limited bright spells between rain clouds. Anticipate a fair amount of wet weather, which enhances the chance that any breaks in rain will be short-lived.
The following day on Tuesday features patchy rain for much of the day, with high temperatures near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Light showers may linger, sometimes merging into steadier periods of rain. Gusty winds could develop, bringing breeziness. Cloud cover remains prevalent, limiting sun appearances. Expect breeziness overnight.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.