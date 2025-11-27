Today, Thursday, November 27, brings cloudy skies with patchy drizzle in Woking, creating a generally grey outlook. Temperatures are near 13°C, so it’s relatively mild for late November. Evening hours remain overcast, dropping to about 9°C, though offering only a slight cool-down overnight. Light drizzle could pop up around midday.
Tomorrow sees a brighter morning with occasional sunshine, but drizzle could move in by midday. Morning sun offers a refreshing start. Conditions stay fairly mild around 12°C and shift to clearer skies later on. After dark, temperatures near 6°C might add a crisp note to the night, forming a pleasant break.
This weekend begins with steady rain on Saturday, delivering moderate downpours that keep things damp. Daytime readings hover near 10°C, while the evening settles about 5°C. Puddles could linger into late hours, though occasional lulls may appear between showers. Some heavier bursts are possible throughout the afternoon period.
Sunday remains on the chilly side with patchy light rain and mostly overcast conditions. Daytime values stand near 6°C, followed by a drop to about 1°C. Skies could partly clear after midnight, though a brief respite from wet weather might emerge late evening for some. Light breezes keep it brisk.
Monday pushes unsettled conditions forward with light rain returning. Temperatures hover near 9°C, slipping to about 1°C overnight. Occasional breaks in the overcast might appear, but breezy spells keep things feeling changeable. Further into the week, scattered drizzle remains possible, maintaining a slightly unpredictable pattern. Milder spells could pop up occasionally.
