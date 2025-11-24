Today, Monday, November 24 in Woking, the weather brings patchy rain and drizzle early on, giving way to overcast skies later. Conditions might clear at times, but expect more rain into the evening. Temperatures near 7°C are likely, dipping to about 5°C later, with a brisk breeze throughout.
Tomorrow looks bright and clear, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Some patchy cloud may appear, but no rain is expected. Temperatures near 7°C should keep things fresh, falling to about 1°C overnight. A gentle breeze continues, making it a pleasant change from the drizzle. Visibility should remain good overall.
The next day brings a mix of clear spells and possible rain later. Early hours start near 0°C, climbing to about 6°C by afternoon. Conditions stay mostly calm, though overcast skies could roll in during the evening. Drizzle may occur overnight, keeping the weather slightly damp. Winds remain modest overall.
Later in the week, conditions turn milder with highs about 12°C. Expect patchy rain and drizzle, especially into the afternoon, while the morning could see overcast and fog. Minimum temperatures near 7°C keep nights less chilly, though showers remain possible. The day may feel a bit damp. A gentle breeze continues.
The final day sees a mix of sunshine and patchy cloud, with gentle breezes and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures near 10°C in the afternoon, falling to about 7°C overnight. Conditions remain generally dry, offering a calmer end to this sequence of changing weather. Skies may clear at times.
This article was automatically generated
