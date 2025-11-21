Today, Friday, November 21, is looking bright and sunny in Woking with temperatures near 5°C during the day and dipping near 0°C tonight. No rain is expected, so skies should stay mostly clear, offering plenty of sunshine. Light breezes are possible, but no major wind is anticipated for this weather update.
Tomorrow promises a wet day with moderate rain moving in and temperatures near 8°C. The morning could bring showers that continue into the afternoon, leading to a cloudy atmosphere. Conditions might turn blustery, yet the overall forecast suggests brief pauses in the downpour at intervals.
It may be Sunday, but patchy rain is likely with temperatures near 10°C. Grey skies could dominate, though occasional brighter spells might appear. The day is expected to remain damp, but heavy downpours look unlikely. Conditions should gradually become calmer during the evening, though some lingering cloud is probable.
Expect more patchy rain on Monday with temperatures near 6°C. Showers are likely through the morning, transitioning into a cloudy afternoon. Intermittent drizzle could make an appearance, but no major bursts of rain are predicted. Later in the day, skies may partially clear, offering short breaks from the overcast conditions.
Moving into Tuesday, patchy rain sticks around with temperatures about 7°C. Brief moments of dryness may emerge between light showers, while cloud cover persists for much of day. Weather conditions remain changeable, though any heavier rain seems unlikely. Overnight, skies could remain partly cloudy, maintaining a light breeze. Winds should stay moderate, ensuring no extreme gusts or storms.
This article was automatically generated
