Today, Thursday, November 20, brings mostly sunny skies and a small chance of light rain after dark. Winds stay modest, and temperatures near 4°C with lows about -2°C keep the air brisk. Late evening could see cloudy patches, but overall it’s a bright start to this forecast.
Tomorrow promises similar brightness, maintaining clear conditions and minimal rain risk throughout the day. Daytime values hover near 5°C, with the early morning dipping about -1°C. Breezes stay gentle, ensuring a pleasant feel under the sun. Some scattered clouds might form, though they are unlikely to bring rain.
This weekend ushers in increased clouds on Saturday with patchy rain at intervals. Thermometers could reach near 7°C, while overnight levels linger about 0°C. A few drizzly spells might develop, making surfaces damp. However, there’s still scope for brighter moments if clouds part briefly. Winds remain moderate, but not overly strong.
Another round of showers arrives Sunday, with highs near 9°C and lows about 4°C. Morning hours may feature moderate rainfall, but conditions might improve later. Cloud cover remains significant, yet occasional sunny spells could emerge in the afternoon. Winds stay calmer, helping any clearer periods feel milder, offering brief touches of warmth.
An unsettled tone continues Monday for the rest of the week. Patchy rain remains likely, and breezes could strengthen. Temperatures near 7°C and nighttime figures about 3°C maintain a cool feel. In Woking, these shifting patterns highlight changes, with drizzle possible. The forecast suggests a mix of mild spells and damp conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.