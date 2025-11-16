Today, Sunday, November 16, in Woking starts overcast with patchy rain expected through the early hours. Temperatures near 10°C will dip to about 6°C after sunset, with skies clearing slightly late in the evening. A gentle breeze keeps the weather feeling fresh, offering a local forecast to begin the day.
Tomorrow should feel sunnier, with mostly clear skies throughout the morning. Afternoon conditions remain bright, as temperatures about 7°C and overnight lows near 2°C keep things on the cooler side. Winds stay light, bringing a pleasant weather update for anyone curious about tomorrow's mild conditions, alongside very bright midday sunshine.
The next day brings patchy rain early on, turning to drizzle by midday. Daytime temperatures reach about 7°C again, while lows near 1°C continue the chilly streak. Breezy gusts may arrive later, adding a crisp bite to the air and making outdoor conditions feel damp yet manageable for many areas.
The following day appears wetter, with moderate splashes of rain and the possibility of sleet by late afternoon. Expect highs of about 4°C and lows near 1°C, making it rather brisk. Occasional heavier downpours could develop, bringing a raw chill and leaving surfaces slick throughout the day for local travellers.
Further into the week, skies turn brighter with sunny spells dominating. Temperatures hover near 4°C and nights drop around 0°C, so the air remains crisp under clear conditions. Light winds persist, ensuring calmer moments dominate. Dry weather should encourage a return to gentle sunshine, hinting at a quieter forecast ahead.
This article was automatically generated
