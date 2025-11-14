Today, Friday, November 14, Woking experiences moderate rain and drizzle throughout the day. Temperatures near 14°C keep things mild, with lows about 11°C after sunset. Most hours remain damp, though lighter spells might offer brief respite from heavier showers. This local forecast suggests consistent cloud cover dominating the skies.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain early on, gradually easing in the afternoon. Conditions feel cooler, with highs near 12°C and lows about 9°C. Drizzle could pop up later, so a cloudy sky persists for most of the day. Intermittent mist may appear, reducing visibility in some lower-lying spots.
Sunday remains overcast, with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 5°C. Grey skies dominate, though rainfall looks unlikely. Conditions feel cooler compared to earlier in the week, and a gentle breeze lingers into the evening. Some cloudy breaks may allow a glimpse of the sun, but overall gloom persists.
Monday shifts to partly cloudy conditions and a chance of sunshine at midday. Daytime highs sit near 7°C, dropping to about 2°C overnight. The atmosphere turns crisp, with small chances of rain in some spots. Evening hours might see clearer moments, revealing faint stars amid the cool air.
Tuesday offers mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Temperatures reach about 5°C, and lows near 0°C mark a notable chill after dark. Conditions remain dry, with only light breezes drifting by. This forecast hints at a calm vibe, free of significant disruptions. More settled patterns might follow, offering extended spells of brighter weather. Ample sunshine likely.
This article was automatically generated
