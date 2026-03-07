Today, Saturday, March 7, feels grey with continuing cloud and temperatures near 12°C, dropping to about 6°C later. A few light spurts of drizzle could appear, but skies mostly stay covered, making for a subdued forecast.
Tomorrow seems brighter, offering partly cloudy weather and highs about 15°C, decreasing to near 5°C overnight. Misty patches may form early, then clear to let in some sunshine, ideal for a calmer day in Woking.
More changing conditions arrive Monday with a chance of patchy rain and cloud around midday. Temperatures likely reach about 14°C and dip to near 7°C after dark, making it a mild start to the working week.
Additional intermittent cloud extends into Tuesday, along with a possible drop of rain, though sunny spells might break through. Expect highs near 14°C and lows about 6°C, keeping the atmosphere fairly mild as the week continues.
Extra unsettled skies move in Wednesday, featuring patchy rain at intervals. Temperatures near 11°C, with nighttime lows around 4°C, add a cooler feel compared to earlier days. Gusty breezes might blow through town, shaking up the midweek forecast.
The rest of the week remains variable, with occasional cloudy spells alongside bright breaks. Rainfall patterns appear scattered, so keep an eye on changing skies. Warmer spells might still surface later, but cooler interludes persist. Overall, this five-day stretch maintains a shift between mild and slightly cooler phases, ensuring varied weather conditions. Breezy gusts could develop occasionally, adding extra movement to clouds and creating brief changes in sky cover.
This article was automatically generated
