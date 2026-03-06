In Woking, today, Friday, March 6 delivers patchy rain and overcast weather, with occasional brighter spells. Temperatures near 13°C keep things mild, though drizzle could appear at times. Conditions may feel a bit damp, but any heavier rain showers should remain short. Wind remains light, offering a calm day overall.
Tomorrow sees plenty of cloud cover, but rain stays away and dryness prevails. Temperatures hover near 12°C, creating a pleasant start. Skies might brighten slightly as the afternoon progresses, though a few spots may still feel a hint of mist in the morning. Overall, it remains calm with gentle breezes.
This weekend arrives with early mist, then patchy rain around midday. Temperatures near 15°C feel more springlike, though any drizzle should be brief. As the afternoon unfolds, sunshine may break through, bringing a brighter spell. Evening turns clearer, and those mild conditions linger for a comfortable close to the day.
Monday brings a mixture of cloud and rain showers. Temperatures near 14°C keep the day mild. Drizzle appears off and on, especially in the afternoon, so conditions could turn damp for a short while. Later, skies might clear, offering a calmer evening with lower chances of lingering rain.
Tuesday’s forecast suggests more cloud and scattered rain. Temperatures near 12°C bring slightly cooler air, with breezes becoming stronger by afternoon. Dampness remains likely in some spots, though it may ease by late day. Light cloud cover sticks around, ensuring the sky stays partly grey but still fairly mild as night falls.
