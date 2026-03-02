Today is Monday, March 2 and local weather updates show partly cloudy skies for Woking. Afternoon sunshine should break through, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C. Gentle breezes may keep things feeling fresh, but no significant rain is expected. Bright conditions dominate midday, offering a rather mild vibe.
Tomorrow looks overcast, with occasional cloud breaks possible. Light drizzle could move in around midday, bringing only brief wet spells. Temperatures hover near 13°C again, while overnight lows dip about 7°C. Winds stay gentle, so any rain is likely to remain quite scattered throughout the day. Occasional midday dryness remains.
Sunshine arrives Wednesday, pushing temperatures close to 15°C and dipping to about 6°C overnight. Skies should stay bright for most of the day, bringing a pleasant stretch of dry weather. Calm breezes keep conditions comfortable, letting the warmer air linger through late afternoon. Expect plenty of clear spells by evening.
Thursday could bring patchy rain, with maximum temperatures near 15°C and lows about 7°C. Occasional sunshine might peek through, although clouds are likely to dominate. Showers may drift in, but they shouldn’t last for long. Mild daytime air remains, offering glimpses of brighter skies later on. Short breaks feel pleasant.
Friday sees partly cloudy conditions, with daytime temperatures near 10°C dropping to about 4°C by night. Hours may feel chilly, but sunshine attempts to break through. Gentle breezes persist, though the air remains cooler than earlier in the week. Patchy cloud cover could linger, limiting stronger warmth. Evening remains calm.
This article was automatically generated
