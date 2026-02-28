Today, Saturday, February 28, brings persistent drizzle in the early hours, followed by patchy rain through midday. Sunny intervals could appear later on, offering some bright spells before dusk. If you are in Woking, expect breezy conditions at times, with temperatures near 9°C by afternoon and about 4°C overnight.
Tomorrow continues the damp theme, with patchy rain likely throughout the morning and afternoon. Evening skies may stay cloudy, although lighter winds bring some comfort. Highest values should reach near 9°C, dropping to about 5°C after sunset. Forecast remains unsettled.
The day after sees brighter skies on Monday, bringing ample sunshine with near 12°C by midday. Cloud cover remains minimal, so the weather feels more pleasant. Temperatures dip to about 7°C overnight. Light breezes should help keep conditions comfortable. Rain is not expected.
Another day brings milder conditions on Tuesday, with cloudier skies dominating. Patchy rain might appear later, although any drizzle should remain light. The mercury could climb near 15°C, sliding to about 8°C at night. Winds stay calm, maintaining a mild atmosphere.
Midweek wraps up on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and occasional sunshine. Temperatures reach about 14°C, dropping near 6°C by late evening. Rain chances stay low, ensuring mostly dry conditions. Gentle breezes accompany the mild air, concluding a varied stretch of daily weather. Skies may remain fairly clear overnight.
Overall, no major rainfall is projected for these coming days, though scattered clouds could drift by occasionally. Conditions look set to remain mild and mostly dry throughout.
This article was automatically generated
