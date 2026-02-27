Today, Friday, February 27, begins with patchy rain and temperatures near 12°C, dipping to about 8°C later. Skies remain grey, with light intervals of rain interrupting the mild breeze. Woking makes a brief appearance under overcast conditions, so anticipate a damp atmosphere through much of the day. Gentle breezes blow.
Tomorrow continues the damp trend, featuring patchy rain and maximum readings near 11°C. Morning starts around 5°C, then climbs steadily despite brief drizzles. Cloud cover breaks slightly in the afternoon, but intermittent rain returns before nightfall, leaving the air feeling cool once the sun goes down. Some occasional breezes swirl.
This weekend sees Sunday remain overcast with lingering showers, pushing temperatures near 9°C. Early hours drop to about 5°C, but steady bursts of rain brighten slightly in the afternoon. Grey skies persist, though dryness emerges later on. Even with minimal wind, moisture keeps the day feeling cooler. No strong gusts.
The following day is Monday, offering overcast skies and mild conditions with highs near 12°C. Minimal chance of rain keeps the air dry, while the morning sits about 7°C. Clouds linger throughout, but glimpses of brightness may appear by late afternoon. Breezes stay light, maintaining a feel. Overall, it’s pleasant.
The next day brings Tuesday, featuring partly cloudy skies and a gentle climb toward 14°C. Mornings hover near 6°C, gradually warming under sunny spells. Dry weather dominates, accompanied by minimal wind. The rest of the week maintains mild patterns, with limited rain and comfortable temperatures expected overall. No sudden changes.
